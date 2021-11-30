Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brewin Dolphin (BRW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON: BRW) in the last few weeks:
- 11/26/2021 – Brewin Dolphin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Brewin Dolphin had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Brewin Dolphin had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 11/11/2021 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.
Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 344.50 ($4.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 377.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.65. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.73%.
