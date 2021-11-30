Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brewin Dolphin (BRW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON: BRW) in the last few weeks:

11/26/2021 – Brewin Dolphin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Brewin Dolphin had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Brewin Dolphin had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/11/2021 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 344.50 ($4.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 377.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.65. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

