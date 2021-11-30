Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $10.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $107.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

