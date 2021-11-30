Research Analysts Set Expectations for Osisko Development Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

ODV opened at C$4.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.25. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$9.00. The firm has a market cap of C$660.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.35.

