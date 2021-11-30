Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for British Land (BTLCY)

British Land (OTCMKTS: BTLCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/29/2021 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – British Land had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/17/2021 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2021 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

