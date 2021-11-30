Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $251.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.44 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

