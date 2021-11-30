Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 348,855 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 348,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

