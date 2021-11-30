Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 71,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.