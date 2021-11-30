Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 14,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $243.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.21 and a 200-day moving average of $246.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.97 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,967 shares of company stock worth $2,052,149. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

