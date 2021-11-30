Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 69.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.35. The company has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

