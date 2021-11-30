Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $132.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

