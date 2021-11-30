Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Shares of DG stock opened at $225.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.27. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

