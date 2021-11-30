Reviewing KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) & JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and JFE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $2.94 billion 1.11 -$117.77 million ($0.46) -177.93 JFE $30.34 billion 0.23 -$205.55 million $3.60 3.43

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JFE. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and JFE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A JFE 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft -0.49% -1.21% -0.46% JFE 6.08% 12.60% 4.77%

Summary

JFE beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots. The KUKA System segment offers services such as welding, bonding, sealing, assembling, and testing, to forming solutions to meet the specific customer needs and production of castings and plastic components. The Swisslog segment produces automotive solutions for future oriented hospitals, warehouses and distribution centers primarily on trading, including e-commerce, pharmaceutical, and chilled and frozen foods. The KUKA AG & Other Companies segment is supplementary to the operating activities of KUKA Group. The company was founded by Johann Josef Keller and Jakob Knappich in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction. The Engineering segment offers engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, and food. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.