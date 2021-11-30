RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.80 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $166.80. The firm has a market cap of $226.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.36 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

