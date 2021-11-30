RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.