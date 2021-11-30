RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $234,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $689.55 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $328.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

