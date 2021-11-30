RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $646.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $609.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

