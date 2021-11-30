Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Update

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RGEDF remained flat at $$26.08 on Tuesday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile
Further Reading: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.