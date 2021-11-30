Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Update

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RGEDF remained flat at $$26.08 on Tuesday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile

Richter Gedeon VegyÃ©szeti GyÃ¡r NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

