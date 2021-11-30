Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Down 13.3% This Week

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00235434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00088639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011589 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

