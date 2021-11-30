Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 172 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,088,964 shares of company stock worth $714,739,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $340.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.43. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $357.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

