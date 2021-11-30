Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $475,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14.

