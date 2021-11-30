Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 480.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

