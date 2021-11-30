Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,007 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,139,000 after acquiring an additional 502,695 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,943,366 shares of company stock valued at $121,467,908 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

