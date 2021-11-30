RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average is $137.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.