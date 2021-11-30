RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $161.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.59. The firm has a market cap of $476.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

