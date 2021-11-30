RMR Wealth Builders Has $568,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,100,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,052 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

