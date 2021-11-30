RMR Wealth Builders Takes $275,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $3,759,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.