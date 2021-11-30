Robert Francis O’neill Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,441,396.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$318.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.19. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$4.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOT.UN. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

