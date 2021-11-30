Rocket Pool Achieves Market Cap of $527.51 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $527.51 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for $51.32 or 0.00089507 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00240130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00088958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

