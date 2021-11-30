RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 21.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. Cowen began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

RocketLab stock opened at 16.07 on Tuesday. RocketLab has a 1-year low of 9.50 and a 1-year high of 21.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $161,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

