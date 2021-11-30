Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading Down 8.5%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 17,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 933,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKLY shares. Cowen started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockley Photonics news, Director William Huyett bought 25,000 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.