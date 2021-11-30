Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Warren East Purchases 17,149 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Warren East bought 17,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £23,665.62 ($30,919.28).

Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Warren East acquired 15,993 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £23,509.71 ($30,715.59).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.48 ($1.97). The firm has a market cap of £10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

