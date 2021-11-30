ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0057 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.34 or 0.00217841 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

