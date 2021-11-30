Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Up 70.4% in November

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ROSS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 480,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,308. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 383,003 shares during the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

