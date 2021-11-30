Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $424.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

