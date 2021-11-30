Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $154.23 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.9% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $154,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $647.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $609.76 and its 200 day moving average is $548.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $255.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.