Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,736 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.36% of State Street worth $111,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

STT traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $89.83. 28,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

