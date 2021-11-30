Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 24,047 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,047 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.25% of Xcel Energy worth $83,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.19. 39,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,325. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

