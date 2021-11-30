Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 58,411 WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.07% of WalkMe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $303,334,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $127,945,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $22,677,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $17,016,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of WKME stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.21. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. Equities research analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WKME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.