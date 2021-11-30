Roubaix Capital LLC Buys Shares of 121,599 Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Stevanato Group makes up 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Shares of STVN stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group Spa has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STVN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

