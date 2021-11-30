Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000.

NYSEARCA SHE opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.52.

