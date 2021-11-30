Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,273,000 after acquiring an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after acquiring an additional 78,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999,229 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

NYSE RHP opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $96.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

