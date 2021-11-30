S4 Capital’s (SCPPF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCPPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of S4 Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of S4 Capital to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SCPPF opened at $7.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

