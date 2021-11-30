Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Down 42.0% in November

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 125.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 77,591 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $945,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 256.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

SBR stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $619.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.71%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.