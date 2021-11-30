Safex Token (SFT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $685.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $685.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

