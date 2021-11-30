Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

SAFRY stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 404,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,349. Safran has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

