Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 675 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $365.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.73. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

