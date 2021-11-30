SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. 25,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.54.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $3,675,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

