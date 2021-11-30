salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $11.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,445,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average is $261.68. The company has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.44.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

