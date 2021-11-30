salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.680-$4.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.33 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

salesforce.com stock traded down $11.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.96. 13,409,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.44.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

