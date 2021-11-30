Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 67.6% in November

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFRGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.